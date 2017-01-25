Babcock: Rielly will be ready after break

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock says injured defenceman Morgan Rielly will be ready to return to action following the All-Star break this weekend.

Babcock made the announcement following the Leafs' 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night.

Babcock on Morgan Rielly: "He'll be ready to go after the break"



Ankle injury on Jan. 18

Leafs play in Dallas on Jan. 31#BellLetsTalk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2017

The Leafs have a date with the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday before the All-Star weekend takes place in Los Angeles. Toronto's first game after the break goes Tuesday, Jan 31 in Dallas against the Stars.

Rielly has been sidelined since Jan. 18 after suffering an ankle injury against the Buffalo Sabres. The Leafs are 2-1-1 since losing Rielly.

Rielly, 22, has one goal and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Leafs, his fourth with the team.