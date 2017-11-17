TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs practised at the Mastercard Centre on Friday before travelling to Montreal.

Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) admits the fact the Toronto Maple Leafs have won all four games without him in the lineup has made the process of rehabbing a bit easier to deal with.

“It seems like we’re cleaning up a lot of things that were kind of a problem for us at the beginning of the year, so definitely good to see," Matthews noted. “The type of game we want to play is not giving the other team any space and we’ve definitely cleaned that up and cleaned up a lot of things defensively as well.”

The Leafs have given up just five goals in the last four outings although they have been outshot in each game, including 42-25 against the Devils on Thursday.

"We're still giving up shots," head coach Mike Babcock observed, "but we've given up way less high-quality scoring chances, especially early so that gives your goalie a chance to get in the game so that's been positive. And we haven't turned over puck the puck as much. In saying all that, we got a long way to go. We’re not playing at the top of our game. We’d like to spend more time in the O zone and break out more efficiently."

After Thursday's 1-0 win, Babcock admitted the game may have been considered "boring" by some, but he didn't mind it. He's anticipating a similar outing on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

"I don't expect there'll be any space and you just got to be patient and enjoy that," Babcock said. "Sometimes it's probably not that entertaining for the fans, but we like winning."

Considering the lack of space, does Babcock expect to see more dump-and-chase hockey?

"Most teams aren't letting you in their zone with controlled entries," Babcock noted. "In saying that, if you spend a lot of time in their zone playing and then they're tired and you track out and break out efficiently you can probably carry the puck in way more. But if you don't spend any time in the O zone, I mean, you'll be flipping it in just because they're on top of you and in good spots. People like controlled entries. I think everybody likes to have a lot of speed and have their sweater flapping and carry it through the zone, but I don't know, I watch the games each night and I don't see a whole bunch of that going on."

Matthews makes progress, but may not play Saturday

Matthews (was a full participant in practice again and just like on Wednesday he skated in his regular spot on a line with William Nylander and Zach Hyman. But this time he seemed to have a bit more jump, a bit more zip on his shots during the workout. Is he feeling better?

“Yeah, a lot better," he said. “I feel like I’m getting my legs back. Our pace of practice is usually pretty high, so you kind of get your lungs back, too. But still a little bit of a ways to go to get back to the feel of the puck I had and just the pace of play I was playing at before.”

Is the injury on his mind during practice?

“You lose the puck and just the feel for everything is coming back, so that’s really the only thing I’m thinking about is why I’m losing the puck when usually, any other day, I’d have it. It’s mostly that kind of stuff. Other than that, I mean, I’m not really thinking about it too much. I feel solid out there, just trying to get everything back into game shape.”

Matthews, who hasn't played since Nov. 6, will travel with the team to Montreal, but his status for Saturday's tilt with the Canadiens remains uncertain.

“I guess the medical people will look at him today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) and they’ll decide probably after the morning skate tomorrow and we’ll go from there," Babcock said.

“Probably game-time (decision)," Matthews said. "Feeling better each day, but I felt like before I got injured I was playing at a pretty high level so it's always frustrating when you come back and, obviously, you're not going to be there right away.”

Matthews holds himself to a very high standard, but his teammates believe it won't take long for the 20-year-old to get back to top speed.

“Whenever you get time off and miss some games you feel a little rusty," said Tyler Bozak, "but with a guy like him it’s going to take one shift and he’ll be back to his normal self so we’re not too worried about that.”

Nylander relieved after ending drought

Eight different players have potted goals for Toronto in the last four games, with Nylander adding his name to that list on Thursday night after scoring the overtime winner and snapping an 11-game drought that dated back to Oct. 21. Nylander admitted he was "rattled" by his inability to convert some great chances during the dry spell.

“I’m sure he’s really relieved," said Matthews, who endured a 13-game drought in his rookie season. "I went through that last year and it’s like the biggest weight off your shoulders. I’m sure he feels great. I saw him after the game and he had a big smile on his face and hopefully he can keep that going and hopefully I’ll be back and we’ll be playing as a line again soon.”

Babcock sensed Nylander was starting to press of late. The coach believes that now the floodgates could open.

"Willie is going to loosen up and get playing," Babcock said after the game. "When you haven't scored in a while as a young guy, you get thinking too much instead of just playing and working. We've got to get our guys convinced of that. If you just work, everything works out fine."

CFL East final pits Marner v Bozak

Mitch Marner became a big Toronto Argonauts fan this summer after getting invited to a couple games and meeting some of the players, including running back James Wilder Jr. and quarterback Ricky Ray.

"Grew tight with a couple of them on the team and obviously it’s great seeing what they're doing right now," Marner said. "It’s going to be exciting Sunday."

The Argos will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL East Division Final and Bozak, Marner's linemate, wants to make things a little interesting.

“I’m going to have to have a little word with Mitchy here," Bozak, a Regina native, said with a smile while peering over at Marner's stall. "Maybe we’ll have to put a little wager on it. Growing up in Sask the Riders are a pretty big deal and I know it’s a big game Sunday and we actually may be able to go to it so I’ll get a little wager going with Mitchy.”

Challenge accepted.

"I definitely won’t say no to that," Marner said with a grin. "I believe the Argos are going to take them.”

Bozak and Marner weren't 100 per cent sure if they'd be in the crowd at BMO Field on Sunday although it is scheduled to be a day off for the Leafs. One person who will be there is Babcock, who grew up in Saskatoon.

“I’ll be there with bells on," Babcock confirmed. "I’ll have my jersey out. I even told (chairman of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Larry Tanenbaum, ‘I know we own the other team, but the Green Riders have been my team forever.’ My daughter’s coming in for the game; we’re looking forward to going and hope it’s not too cold.”

Lines at Friday's practice

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Soshnikov, Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak

Goalies

Andersen

McElhinney

Power-play units at Friday's practice

Rielly

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk

Gardiner

Matthews-Marleau-Nylander

Brown