BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Casey Bailey scored the deciding goal in the shootout as the Binghamton Senators edged the visiting St. John's IceCaps 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Chris Rumpble opened the scoring late in the first period for the Senators (14-17-3), who extended their win streak to four games.

Chris Driedger stopped 36 shots to pick up the win for Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Markus Eisenschmid picked up a point for the IceCaps (17-14-4) when he forced overtime with his tying goal at 17:55 of the third period.

Charlie Lindgren turned away 25-of-26 shots as Montreal's AHL partner dropped their third straight outing.

Binghamton went 1 for 1 on the power play while St. John's failed to score on its only chance with the man advantage.