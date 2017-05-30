MADRID — It seems not even Gareth Bale knows if he is ready to play in Saturday's Champions League final.

The Real Madrid forward initially said on Tuesday that he had "fully recovered" from his injuries in time for the final against Juventus. But moments later Bale said he was "not 100 per cent" ready to play the match in his hometown of Cardiff, Wales.

Bale has been trying to regain his form after an ankle operation that sidelined him for nearly three months earlier this season. He missed the second leg of the quarterfinal against Bayern Munich and both semifinal matches against Atletico Madrid because of problems stemming from the injury.

Bale's versions of his condition varied when he talked to the media on Tuesday.

He told Real Madrid TV that he was feeling "very good" and had "fully recovered" in time for the final. A few moments later, he told reporters that he was "feeling fine" and had "no problems." However, not long after that, he spoke to another group of reporters and gave the impression that things were not as simple as he initially indicated.

"I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm working to be available at some capacity in the final," Bale said. "I'm working hard to get my feelings back and to get my ankle prepared."

Bale said he realized that coach Zinedine Zidane might leave him on the bench, given his injury and absences.

"It's been a very difficult season for me," the 27-year-old Bale said. "I've had my operation, which really caused all of my problems, which is quite unlucky. But I haven't played for the last six, seven weeks. I would understand if I was on the bench... If I have to come on and make an impact that way, then that's what I have to do and that's what I'll do for the team. Whatever is best for the team is ultimately the most important."

The Wales forward said he played through pain after returning to action following the ankle surgery in November. He said he worked hard to regain his fitness, taking part in double sessions of training to try to expedite his recovery. He has been practicing with the rest of the squad for the last few weeks.

Francisco "Isco" Alarcon successfully replaced Bale during his absence and was likely to start on Saturday. He played so well that many expected him to be in the lineup even if Bale had indeed fully recovered.

"We'll both be cheering on each other, whether we are playing or not," Bale said "The most important thing is the team ... and getting the trophy in the end."