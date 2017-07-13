Second overall pick Lonzo Ball had a strong performance for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 103-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Summer League.

Ball had 35 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, and five steals in leading the Lakers to the win, but it was his shoe choice that garnered as many headlines as his performance.

Ball had been wearing signature shoes made by his family's Big Baller Brand, which have been famously endorsed by his father Lavar Ball, but for this game wore Nike shoes.

LeBron James, who was at the game, posted a video of Ball wearing the Nike shoes on his Instagram feed, which the Nike slogan Just Do It as the caption.

Just. Do. It A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Ball defended his choice of shoes, saying the BBB can be whatever you want.

"The BBB can be whatever you want," Ball told ESPN. "I already played in both of my shoes, might as well just get the Mamba mentality going. I put them on and it worked out tonight."