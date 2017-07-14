MADRID — Real Madrid secured the transfer of up-and-coming midfielder Dani Ceballos on Friday, while Barcelona reinforced its defence with Portugal's Nelson Semedo.

Madrid announced it reached an agreement with Real Betis to acquire the 20-year-old Ceballos, who it says will sign a six-year contract.

Ceballos was named the best player of the Under-21 European Championship last month, when he helped Spain reach the final before losing to Germany 1-0. He came up through Betis' youth squads and joined its first team in 2014.

Ceballos will have to compete with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Francisco "Isco" Alarcon for playing time.

Neither Madrid nor Betis disclosed the price of his transfer to the European and Spanish champions.

Barcelona also said it struck a deal with Benfica for the transfer of Semedo.

Barcelona says the deal is pending a medical exam of the 23-year-old right back.

Semedo scored three goals in 63 appearances over two seasons with Benfica and played for Portugal in the Confederations Cup.

Barcelona did not release the financial details of the transfer.

Semedo will be expected to start at right back, a position filled by midfielder Sergi Roberto last season after Dani Alves' exit.