The Toronto Argonauts relieved general manager Jim Barker of his duties on Tuesday.

In his second stint with the team, Barker has been with the Argos since 2010.

Barker started as head coach of the Double Blue in 2010, was promoted to head coach and general manager for the 2011 season, and relinquished the head coaching job in 2012, hiring Scott Milanovich.

Milanovich will be retained as the team's head coach according to Lawless, at least until a new general manager is named.

Barker let go but @TorontoArgos retain HC Scott Milaovich until a new GM is in place. No replacement to be named today. #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 24, 2017

CEO Michael Copeland studied @TorontoArgos football ops and determined course for future which sees Barker fired. HC will be new GM call — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 24, 2017

Copeland must have regard for @TorontoArgos HC Scott Milanovich. New GM will have call on HC but fact Milanovich still in place is telling — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 24, 2017

Barker and Milanovich led the Argos to victory in the 100th Grey Cup in 2012. It’s unclear if this move affects Milanovich’s standing as head coach.

“On behalf of our entire organization, and our fans, I would like to thank Jim Barker for his many contributions over the past seven years. He helped deliver the 100th Grey Cup to Toronto in 2012, and that will forever define his legacy as an Argonaut," said Copeland.

Barker, who also coached the Argos in 1999, finished with a 15-21 record as head coach for the Argos from 2010-11, and a 49-59 record as general manager from 2011-2016. He was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2010.

Copeland also announced today that Spencer Zimmerman was promoted to assistant general manager. Zimmerman will direct the team’s player personnel decisions while the search process is underway.

“We have tremendous confidence in Spencer to continue the important and immediate business that is required to improve our football team this off-season and prepare us for a successful 2017,” said Copeland.