ORLANDO, Fla. — Giles Barnes scored in the 67th minute and Orlando City tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Saturday night to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Cristian Higuita set up Barnes for an angled shot that ricocheted off both posts and into the net.

Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season off a set piece in the 35th minute for Columbus (11-12-3). The goal was set up off a free kick to the right of the box near the sideline after a foul on Toia.

Playing without suspended star Kaka, Orlando City (8-10-7) has just two wins in its last 18 regular-season games.