CHENNAI, India — Roberto Bautista Agut beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to win the Chennai Open on Sunday.

The second-seeded Spaniard never looked in trouble as he fired winners from the baseline to dash Medvedev's hopes in his maiden final.

Agut, a finalist here in 2013, had looked untroubled throughout much of the tournament and proved too good for Medvedev.

The lanky Russian served powerfully and came up with some blistering forehands but Agut's efficiency carried the day.

The first set saw Agut step up the pressure when it mattered to break the Medvedev serve. He held serve comfortably in the ninth game to take the set.

The second set went with serve until the ninth game when Agut secured the vital break with some big shots from the baseline. The Spaniard then served out the match for his fifth career ATP title.

"I am happy to start the year with a tournament win. I played well throughout," said Agut. "My aim is to keep improving and enter the top 10."