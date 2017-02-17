Bautista ready for new season with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Slugger Jose Bautista said he's ready for a new season with the Toronto Blue Jays after a couple of freak injuries limited his play last year.

Bautista, who signed a one-year, US$18-million US deal to return to Toronto, reported to the Jays' spring-training camp Friday.

Bautista landed on the disabled list twice in 2016 — first in June with a left toe injury and then in August with a sprained left knee.

The 36-year-old right-fielder said there was nothing he could have done differently to prevent either injury.

Bautista hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs over 116 games last season.

His new deal includes options that could see him remain with Toronto through 2019.