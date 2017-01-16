Scott MacArthur TSN 1050 Blue Jays Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – What is it they say about best-laid plans? Ah, yes, it’s that they often go awry; funny, though, as the Blue Jays and Jose Bautista appear headed for an unlikely reunion, this partnership could end up benefiting both sides.

As of Monday afternoon, scuttlebutt had Bautista closing in on a deal with the Jays for one year, 2017, plus a mutual option for the 2018 season. TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips suggested Bautista’s 2017 salary likely would be less than the $17.2-million qualifying offer he rejected in November but that the average annual value, second year factored in, would be around the qualifying offer.

From both sides’ perspectives, this was not how it was supposed to go. The Jays were ready to move on from Bautista; he was hoping to score a multi-year contract in free agency. There were complications, not the least of which is the draft pick compensation the Jays would receive from any team which signed Bautista, who is coming off a down season by his lofty standards.

However, the Jays lost out on preferred free agent Dexter Fowler (St. Louis), who was the switch-hitting, walk-taking, on-base machine offering plus corner outfield defence the team so coveted.

Then, the Edwin Encarnacion saga came to a head. Fans had been conditioned to understand it was likely one or both of Encarnacion and Bautista would be leaving town. Fans weren’t prepared - and neither was the organization - to watch Encarnacion leave for, of all places, Cleveland, for less guaranteed term and dollar than the Jays had offered earlier in the fall. That’s where president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins had come from; Cleveland had just beaten the Jays in the playoffs and Cleveland was notoriously cheap. Forget reality and its inconvenient details; the perception was horrible.

So after all that and when it became clear that the organization wouldn’t obtain a first-round draft pick for Bautista because no team that would have to cough one up would sign him, Toronto circled back. A draft pick is a thing; it’s not yet a person. The Jays have their own first rounder; they also have Cleveland’s for the Encarnacion signing. What value would another pick be if, as an alternative, the Jays would have to trade from their prospect pool to fill the void Bautista’s departure would have created?

This front office is protective of the prospect capital it has; it was rumoured third base prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 17, would have to be part of the package to acquire Andrew McCutchen. McCutchen is on the north side of 30 and is two years away from free agency. Guerrero is a kid but he could become a good major leaguer; the organization needs to keep some of these guys in the fold after the previous regime of Alex Anthopoulos divested itself of a lot of youth to acquire the likes of Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki and David Price.

Free agent acquisitions Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce represented, somewhat, a turn toward the desire to get more left-handed (Morales is a switch-hitter) and positionally flexible (Pearce can play first base, second base in a pinch and the corner outfield spots) but if Bautista ends up back in the fold, the Jays still are predominantly right-handed and Bautista’s declining outfield defence will concern a front office which has talked a lot about the importance of run prevention.

Still, Bautista hit 22 home runs in an injury-plagued, down season in 2016. He was on base in more than 36 per cent of his plate appearances. On a short-term contract, he’s a bounce back candidate and there’s essentially no risk.

If the season goes into the gutter, Bautista may also be a trade candidate.

Longer term, as it pertains to the competitive window, the Jays have two crucial dates on the horizon. Josh Donaldson will hit free agency at the age of 33 two off-seasons from now. Two years beyond that, Aaron Sanchez will go to market with Scott Boras as his agent. A full on tear down now, about which some had expressed concern, makes little sense because the Jays wouldn’t be good again until beyond Sanchez’s remaining controllable years.

So, short-term contracts with established players are one way to address the organization’s needs even if Bautista himself wasn’t Plan A.

This is a franchise coming off two consecutive trips to the American League Championship Series, after all. It’s not like the team was broken and needed a massive overhaul.

There’s still more work to be done this offseason and regardless, it’s likely the Jays will enter 2017 considered no better than the second best team in the American League East.

Bautista’s impending return, though, gives them an established middle-of-the-order bat from a player who will be motivated to have a big year.

The Jays could do a lot worse.