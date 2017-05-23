Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista is playing third base tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers, starting at the position for the first time in more than four years.

Bautista, who played third base more regularly earlier in his career, is making his third appearance at the hot corner this year. His previous two appearances came in-game.

This will also be Bautista's 389th career appearance at third.

The Jays haven't had a regular play third base since All-Star Josh Donaldson went down to injury last month.

The 36-year-old Bautista is hitting .227 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs this season.