1h ago
Bautista starts at DH in Jays finale
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista will bat fourth and serve as the designated hitter in the Blue Jays season finale as they wrap up the 2017 campaign against the New York Yankees. Brett Anderson will make the start for the Blue Jays against Jordan Montgomery, who will be on the bump for the Yankees.
The New York Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game after they were eliminated from AL East contention by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
The Blue Jays will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years and can finish as high as fourth in the division depending on Sunday's results.