Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista will bat fourth and serve as the designated hitter in the Blue Jays season finale as they wrap up the 2017 campaign against the New York Yankees. Brett Anderson will make the start for the Blue Jays against Jordan Montgomery, who will be on the bump for the Yankees.

10/1 @BlueJays lineup at NYY

Hernández CF

Ureña SS

Smoak 1B

Bautista DH

Montero C

Refsnyder RF

Carrera LF

Barney 3B

Goins 2B

Anderson P — MLB Lineups (@mlblineups) October 1, 2017

The New York Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game after they were eliminated from AL East contention by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

10/1 @Yankees vs TOR

Hicks CF

Torreyes SS

Castro 2B

Holliday DH

Headley 1B

T. Frazier 3B

Romine C

C. Frazier LF

Austin RF

Montgomery P — MLB Lineups (@mlblineups) October 1, 2017

The Blue Jays will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years and can finish as high as fourth in the division depending on Sunday's results.