WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Wizards extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 27 points, and Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards never trailed while scoring their most points this season.

It came in a game they openly labeled a grudge match, even arriving at the Verizon Center in funeral-themed black clothing.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points and had 13 assists, but shot 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter in Boston's third straight loss.

Al Horford added 22 points and Jae Crowder had 17 for Celtics. Boston allowed the Wizards to shoot 57.8 per cent from the floor, its worst field goal percentage defence of the season.