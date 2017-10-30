The Chicago Bears announced Monday tight end Zach Miller underwent succesful emergency surgery on his left leg Sunday night.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Miller was at risk of losing his leg after doctors discovered a damaged artery in his left leg.

Miller was carted off during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New Orleans Saints with a dislocated knee. The surgery was performed

The surgery, performed by vascular surgeons, involved grafting tissue from Miller's right leg to repair the artery in his right leg, according to ESPN.

The Bears said the 33-year-old would remain at University Medical Center New Orleans for further evaluation.

Miller was trying to make a 25-yard TD catch when his left leg got bent in an unnatural position as he landed in the end zone at New Orleans. The injury was replayed several times on the scoreboard and officials overturned the potential touchdown catch, saying the ball came loose when the 33-year-old tight end crashed to the turf.

It appeared that Miller only let go of the ball on the ground because he was in pain.

"He'll be in our thoughts and prayers on our flight home," Bears coach John Fox said.

Miller suffered the latest in a long line of tough injuries. After making a career-high 47 catches in 2016, he missed the final six games with a fractured foot. He did not play in any game from 2012 through 2014, primarily due to foot and shoulder issues.

"It's a tremendous loss," Bears running back Tarik Cohen said. "He always gets us fired up and knows exactly what to say. We have to find ways to keep moving forward."

Miller, in his eighth NFL season, owns 20 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report.