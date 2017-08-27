Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith has been carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the Bears pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was seen on the ground grabbing his left knee and his leg was immobilized after he left the field.

Bears WR Cameron Meredith on the ground, grabbing his left knee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2017

Bad scene for the #Bears: Budding star WR Cameron Meredith is being carted off with his leg immobilized after suffering a knee injury — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2017

Shortly after the Bears announced Meredith would not return to the game with a knee injury

Injury Update: Cam Meredith will not return to #CHIvsTEN with a knee injury.



😔 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2017

The wideout is coming off a strong 2016 where he posted 888 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 games for Chicago.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2015.