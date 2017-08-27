1m ago
Bears WR Meredith carted off the field
TSN.ca Staff
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith has been carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the Bears pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was seen on the ground grabbing his left knee and his leg was immobilized after he left the field.
Shortly after the Bears announced Meredith would not return to the game with a knee injury
The wideout is coming off a strong 2016 where he posted 888 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 games for Chicago.
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2015.