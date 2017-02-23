MONTREAL — Rookie Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period and Thomas Greiss made 24 saves as the New York Islanders spoiled Montreal coach Claude Julien's 1,000th NHL game with a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night.

Anders Lee also scored and John Tavares added an empty-net goal for the Islanders (29-21-10), who won a third straight game and are 12-4-2 since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as coach.

Greiss posted his third shutout of the season. Shots were even at 24 per team.

Montreal (32-21-8) is 1-2-0, including 0-2-0 at the Bell Centre, since Julien replaced the fired Michel Therrien last week. The Canadiens are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with only 14 goals scored. They have been shut out four times in that span.

The Islanders owned the puck early and got the opening goal when Brock Nelson fed Beauvillier alone on the left side for a shot that beat Carey Price to the near post at 5:28.

Lee made it a two-goal lead 5:58 into the second when he sneaked behind Alexei Emelin to take a pass from Josh Bailey and score his 23rd of the season with a nifty shot from in close.

Montreal had a goal disallowed at 6:50 of the third when both Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron reached for the puck with high sticks on a Shea Weber shot. Another was waived off at 7:46 because Artturi Lehkonen put it in with a hand.

The Islanders were without Casey Cizikas (upper body) and Cal Clutterbuck (lower body), who were injured in a 3-1 win Tuesday over Detroit.

Julien got a standing ovation from the sellout crowd during a video segment in the first period honouring his 1,000th game.

Price remains tied with Ken Dryden with 258 career wins, third all-time on the Canadiens. Montreal has not won back to back games since Jan. 3 and Jan. 7.