MINSK, Belarus — With or without Victoria Azarenka, Belarus can still succeed on the tennis court.

The former top-ranked player is taking time out with her baby son, but Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka stepped up Sunday to beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the Fed Cup quarterfinals.

Sasnovich is ranked 104 places below Dutch world No. 24 Kiki Bertens, but didn't let it show as she broke Bertens' serve seven times in a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Next up was 18-year-old Sabalenka, who dug deep to beat veteran Michaelle Krajicek 7-6 (5), 6-4 and put Belarus in the Fed Cup semifinals for the first time with an insurmountable 3-1 lead.

Belarus finished off a strong weekend in the remaining dead-rubber doubles match when Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko won 6-4, 6-2 against the Dutch duo of Cindy Burger and Arantxa Rus.

Belarus will face either Switzerland or France in April's semifinals.