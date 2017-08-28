TORONTO (August 28, 2017) – Bell Media announced today that CTV will broadcast the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 OPENING CEREMONY on Saturday, Sept. 23 and the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 CLOSING CEREMONY on Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring just-announced music icon Bruce Springsteen.

Bell Media is the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the Games, with TSN and RDS airing competition coverage throughout the week. Complete broadcast details for Bell Media’s extensive coverage will be announced soon.

Established by Prince Harry in 2014, the INVICTUS GAMES is the only international adaptive sporting event for ill, wounded, and injured active duty and veteran service members.

The Closing Ceremony, also featuring superstars Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner, Kelly Clarkson, and Coeur de pirate, will honour the achievements of the 550-plus wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from 17 nations participating in INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017, presented by Jaguar Land Rover and the Government of Canada. The Opening Ceremony on Sept. 30 features performances by Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan, and The Tenors.

“The calibre of talent performing at INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 demonstrates the unifying force of the cause and importance of honouring the resiliency and courage of our service men and women,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “We are both humbled and proud to bring this truly inspiring event to Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

“We are proud to partner with Bell Media to share the spirit of the INVICTUS GAMES with as many Canadians as possible,” said Michael Burns, CEO, Invictus Games Toronto 2017. “The Games promise to tell a range of inspiring stories that will resonate long after the Closing Ceremony.”

Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are available through the INVICTUS GAMES TORONTO 2017 website.

The Closing Ceremony marks the Games’ conclusion after seven days of inspirational competition. The INVICTUS GAMES feature a dozen adaptive sports in state-of-the-art venues throughout Toronto. Toronto is playing host to more than 550 competitors from 17 nations, including 90 competitors from Canada.