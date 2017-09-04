What kind of workload will Bell see in Week 1?

Le’Von Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally reached an agreement. The running back signed a $12.1 million franchise tender and will return to the Steelers for the 2017 season.

The club will get a roster exemption for two weeks, allowing them to carry 54 players until then, notes NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell has officially signed his $12.1M franchise tag. Team gets a roster exemption for up to 2 weeks. So they have 54. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2017

However, a roster move would be required if he was to be activated for a game.

Bell arrived at Steelers camp last week, spurring rumours about a potential deal getting done shortly.

The 25-year-old rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games in 2016.

Bell set a Steelers single-game record last year on Dec. 11 against the Buffalo Bills with 236 rushing yards on 38 carries.