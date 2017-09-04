1h ago
Bell signs tender, returns to Steelers
TSN.ca Staff
What kind of workload will Bell see in Week 1?
Le’Von Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally reached an agreement. The running back signed a $12.1 million franchise tender and will return to the Steelers for the 2017 season.
The club will get a roster exemption for two weeks, allowing them to carry 54 players until then, notes NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
However, a roster move would be required if he was to be activated for a game.
Bell arrived at Steelers camp last week, spurring rumours about a potential deal getting done shortly.
The 25-year-old rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games in 2016.
Bell set a Steelers single-game record last year on Dec. 11 against the Buffalo Bills with 236 rushing yards on 38 carries.