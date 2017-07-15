The phenominal rookie campaign of Cody Bellinger continued on Saturday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman hitting for the cycle against the Miami Marlins.

Bellinger tripled in the seventh inning over the head of Giancarlo Stanton to give him all four hits.

He is the third player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the first since Orlando Hudson in 2009. He is also the first rookie in Dodgers' franchise history to do so.

Bellinger is the fifth player so far in 2017 to hit for the cycle, joining Wil Myers, Justin Turner, Carlos Gomez and Nolan Arenado.

The 22-year-old was slashing .261/.341/.613 coming into Saturday night's game.