TORONTO — American teenager Catherine Bellis pulled off an upset at the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, downing eighth-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the third round.

Bellis won 74 per cent (39 of 53) of her first-service points and broke the Russian three times.

The 18-year-old Bellis, ranked 36th in the world, broke No. 8 Kuznetsova in the first game of the first set and twice more in the second, including in a crucial 11th game that gave her a 6-5 lead.

The match took one hour 29 minutes.

Bellis defeated No. 35 Julia Goerges of Italy in the first round Tuesday, battling back after losing the first set. She will face the winner between France's Caroline Garcia and American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko in the third round.

The 32-year-old Kuznetsova, a former World No. 2, had a bye into the second round.

Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain moved on to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens.

Later Wednesday, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic made her World No. 1 debut against 19th-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. World No. 2 and defending Rogers Cup champion Simona Halep of Romania had the late draw against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.