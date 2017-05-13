SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants needed a lengthy outing from Matt Moore, and he delivered.

Moore pitched into the eighth inning, Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered and the Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Saturday in a matchup of weary teams.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 17 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey's game-ending homer.

Moore (2-4) provided a lift with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked three.

"It was really needed for us for him to get us deep in the game," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He really gave us a little more than I thought, to be honest."

The last-place Giants (14-24) won consecutive games for just the second time this season. They have won three of four overall.

"You've got to start somewhere," Bochy said. "We're trying to look at the positive signs here. It's good to get a couple in a row against a team that was really tough at their ballpark."

Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, which swept a three-game series against San Francisco last weekend. Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1) pitched a six-hitter for his first career complete game.

The Giants jumped in front on Belt's long drive in the first inning. Belt's second homer of the series and No. 6 on the year sailed into the San Francisco Bay for his sixth career "splash hit."

Ruggiano connected in the second for his first homer with the Giants. Schebler went deep in the sixth, but the Reds were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

"The last couple of games we haven't been able to deliver those big hits," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

"We had a lot of opportunities to end last night's game before the 17th. They pitched us tough just like we pitched them tough. Neither team could come up with the big hits to get that create separation."

Derek Law pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save in four tries.

SURVIVOR

Instincts may have saved Moore when Joey Votto hit a line drive up the middle in the seventh inning. Either that or luck. The left-hander caught the ball for the second out.

"It was like, I threw the ball and now my hand is hurting. That was it," Moore said. "It was a big out. With two strikes and him hitting the ball that hard I kind of got lucky there."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup with calf tightness. Manager Bryan Price said he had already planned to rest the speedster. ... Injured RHPs Homer Bailey (elbow), Nefi Ogando (right thumb) and Anthony DeSclafani (strained elbow) are all progressing, Price said. Bailey, who underwent surgery earlier this year, reported no pain after a 48-pitch bullpen Friday at the team's extended spring training facility in Arizona. Ogando will pitch next in the minors on a rehab assignment. DeSclafani will join the team Friday so coaches can monitor his progress.

Giants: OF Hunter Pence (hamstring tightness) was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day. Pence appeared in Friday night's 17-inning game as a pinch hitter.

UMPIRE SWITCH

Umpire Ryan Blakney replaced Tony Randazzo, who left Friday's game in the 13th inning after being hit in the mask earlier in the game.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Tim Adleman (2-1, 4.44 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Giants on Sunday. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in his last two starts. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (0-5, 5.44 ERA) pitches for the Giants. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 25 career appearances against Cincinnati.

