LISBON, Portugal — Benfica routed Vitoria Guimaraes 5-0 to win a club-record fourth straight Portuguese league title on Saturday.

Benfica lifted the trophy with one round to go by opening an eight-point lead over FC Porto, which hosts Pacos Ferreira on Sunday and can only get within two points of the rival if it wins both of its remaining matches.

It is the 36th league title for Benfica, which led the league since the fifth round.

"We reached our goal after being in front for so long," Benfica coach Rui Vitoria said. "These players were fantastic. They are heroes and deserve this title."

Benfica cruised to victory after Franco Servi and Raul Jimenez scored less than 20 minutes into the game at the Stadium of Light. Pizzi added to the lead before halftime and Jonas netted twice in the second half to seal the victory and the title celebration in front of the home fans.

Benfica hadn't lost at home against Vitoria Guimaraes since 2009, winning seven in a row. It will play Vitoria Guimaraes again in the Portuguese Cup final on May 28.

Porto was the last team to win four consecutive titles, from 2006-09. It also won five in a row, from 1995-99. The last time Benfica won three in a row was from 1975-77.

Porto remains with 27 league titles, nine less than the rival.