Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended one game by the National Football League for a violation of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

The ban stems from a January incident at a Cincinnati hotel.

"The Bengals anticipated this result and are glad to finally put the matter behind us," the team told ESPN in a statement. "Our focus is getting ready for the upcoming season. Adam will participate in training camp and we are counting on him to help our team when he returns from suspension."

The 31-year-old native of Atlanta was arrested on January 3 for assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges. Court records state that Jones physically attacked a hotel security guard and subsequently became violent when resisting arrest. He reached a plea deal and May and was given credit for time served for the two days he spent in a local jail.

Since being drafted in 2005 by the Tennessee Titans out of West Virginia, Jones has been arrested 10 times.

Jones was suspended for the entirety of the 2007 season and a portion of the 2008 season.

He has three days to appeal the decision.