MONTREAL — Tomas Berdych withdrew from the Rogers Cup on Tuesday with a rib injury.

The No. 10 seed from the Czech Republic was due to face Nikoloz Basilashvili in first-round play on Tuesday afternoon.

He was replaced by lucky loser Ernesto Escobedo, who went on to Basilashvili 7-6(4), 6-4.

"I am sorry I have to apologize all my Montreal fans. I couldn't play, because of my rib disfunction I need to get well to go to office soon!!," Berdych tweeted.

The 31-year-old has 13 career titles but is yet to win this year. He's posted a 33-15 record so far in 2017.