47m ago
Bergevin, Price's agent to resume contract talks
TSN.ca Staff
Talks on a contract extension between the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Carey Price are set to resume next week.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the plan is for Price's agent, Gerry Johansson, and Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin to speak about a new deal.
LeBrun says the pair also chatted at the World Championship in Paris earlier this month. He tweeted that both sides are eyeing a July 1 deal if possible.
Price has one year remaining on a six-year, $39 million contract that he signed in the summer of 2012. He is set to earn $7 million next season with a cap hit to the Canadiens of $6.5 million.
The 29-year-old is a Vezina Trophy finalist after going 36-20-5 this season with a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage along with three shutouts.