The Kansas City Chiefs routed the New England Patriots 42-27 Thursday night to open the regular season, but it wasn't all good news for the team.

All-Pro safety Eric Berry left the game in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury.

Oh no... #Chiefs S Eric Berry will not return with an Achilles injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

It was unclear immediately after the game how serious Berry's injury was, but there is always cause for concern with Achilles injuries.

Berry is coming off an All-Pro season last year, finishing with 62 tackles and four interceptions.