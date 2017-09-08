2h ago
Berry leaves game, Chiefs fear Achilles injury
TSN.ca Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs routed the New England Patriots 42-27 Thursday night to open the regular season, but it wasn't all good news for the team.
All-Pro safety Eric Berry left the game in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury.
After the game, the Chiefs fear it could potentially be a torn achilles' tendon according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.
Berry is coming off an All-Pro season last year, finishing with 62 tackles and four interceptions.