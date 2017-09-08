The Kansas City Chiefs routed the New England Patriots 42-27 Thursday night to open the regular season, but it wasn't all good news for the team.

All-Pro safety Eric Berry left the game in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury.

Oh no... #Chiefs S Eric Berry will not return with an Achilles injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

After the game, the Chiefs fear it could potentially be a torn achilles' tendon according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Safety Eric Berry has what the Chiefs are calling a potentially torn Achilles' tendon. https://t.co/pGlSZcaqtA — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 8, 2017

Reid on Berry's Achilles: "I don't think it's positive" — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 8, 2017

Berry is coming off an All-Pro season last year, finishing with 62 tackles and four interceptions.