Craig Berube could be behind the bench in St. Louis next season as an associate coach on Mike Yeo's staff.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports he wouldn't be surprised to see Berube coaching with the Blues this season.

Berube was the head coach of the Blues' AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves last season, but the Wolves are now affiliated with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Dreger also reported Berube had interviewed with the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, the only two teams still without a head coach in the NHL.

Berube coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2013-15.