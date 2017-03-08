Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BOCA RATON, Fla. — With the clock ticking down and no apparent road map to South Korea on the table, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman offered his most pessimistic view yet on player participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

NHL general managers said the league’s Olympic update lasted no longer than 40 seconds in one meeting this week.

“There is absolutely nothing new,” Bettman said. “I think the overwhelming sentiment of the teams is that it’s very disruptive on the season and there is somewhere between fatigue and negativity on the subject.”

Bettman said the NHL is preparing for the 2017-18 season as if there will be no three-week break for the Olympics, which would mark the first time since Nagano in 1998 the NHL hasn’t sent its biggest and brightest stars to the world’s largest sports stage.

“We’re focused on a schedule that doesn’t include the Olympics,” Bettman said. “It doesn’t mean that if something dramatic happened at some point in time, obviously that could get too late, but there’s nothing for us to do right now because there is nothing happening.”

The NHL last met with the International Olympic Committee, International Ice Hockey Federation and the NHL Players’ Association on Feb. 3 in New York, which IOC president Thomas Bach called a “courtesy meeting.”

Bach made it clear then that the IOC viewed NHL participation as a priority, but apparently little has been done since then to prove that. Bettman said no new meetings are on the horizon.

“As things stand now, there’s really nothing for us to focus on,” Bettman said. “We don’t have an agreement to go and we’re focusing on things in that regard.”

IIHF president Rene Fasel, head of the group in charge of putting on hockey in the Olympics, has promised that the NHL’s costs by way of travel, accommodations and insurance have been covered.

But the NHL, which is not an official Olympic partner, is clearly looking for more of an incentive.

“Unless something changes,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said, “we’re not going.”

That may still come, which is why Bettman hasn’t dismissed the possibility completely. The NHL did not agree to go to the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, until July, 2013. That would leave nearly another four months to barter.

“The IOC needs to understand hockey is the most important sport in the Winter Olympics,” Swedish Ice Hockey Association CEO Tommy Boustedt said Wednesday. “We need to be more appreciated.”

SALARY CAP UPDATE

Deputy commissioner Daly said the NHL told GMs that the salary cap upper limit could increase by as much as $2.5 to $3 million for next season.

That would be welcomed news to most GMs, many of whom have been operating under the assumption the salary cap would remain flat next year. The upper limit increased $1.6 million to $73 million last season, but has only risen a total of $4 million over the last two years because hockey-related revenue has not increased significantly.

“I think again there is the possibility that it could stay flat,” Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

It all depends on how much of an inflator the NHL Players’ Association decides to implement for next season. It’s a thorny debate since the overall salary cap number determines how much escrow needs to be withheld from player paycheques to ensure a 50/50 split of revenue.

“It’s all a discussion and a negotiation with the Players’ Association,” Daly said. “It has been a negotiated number every year since we’ve had a cap. We’ll have that negotiation and discussion again.”

BOCA BYTES

The GMs recommended the elimination of a coach’s ability to call a timeout after an icing. That small rule change would need to be approved by the league’s Competition Committee in June before being introduced next season. “The notion was if you ice the puck there should be a consequence to it, having players who aren't rested,” Bettman said … As expected, the bye week will also be restructured in the schedule to ensure no team has a competitive disadvantage coming off the five-day break. “We don't think it worked well,” Bettman said. “We're going to try and do it in two separate segments so half the league during one five-day break and half the other during the other five-day break and we'll see if that works any better.” The bye week won’t be split up by division or conference, and it remains to be seen how that will happen with an odd number (31) of teams next year with the addition of Las Vegas … Bettman also said there is “nothing new” with regards to a potential sale of the Carolina Hurricanes, but also quashed the notion of a relocation.

