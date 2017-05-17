TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays were unable to figure out how to stop the Atlanta Braves' hitters at home.

Now they will have to see if they can stop the Braves' offence on the road.

The teams continue their four-game interleague series Wednesday and Thursday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

The Braves beat the Blue Jays 10-6 on Monday and 9-5 on Tuesday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto in the first two games of the home-and-home series.

"Really the last two nights we haven't been able to shut down their offence," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "They've got a good one, the guys in the middle, and we had a tough time with them really. Then we inch back, hang around, hang around, tied it and then they get the big home run by (shortstop Dansby) Swanson, then they opened it up late. That's where it came down to.

"We just couldn't stop their offence. ... They were hitting everything we were throwing up there."

The Blue Jays (17-23) had won five consecutive games when they opened the series against the Braves (18-22).

Atlanta has won four of its past five games.

"We've been playing a lot better baseball the last few games," said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who hit two home runs in the games at Toronto. "Hopefully, we can continue that at home. We've been swinging the bats well, and the pitching is coming around. We're all starting to play together finally."

"We've got everybody in the lineup swinging the bat well at the moment," said Braves left fielder Matt Kemp, who had four hits on Monday and four RBIs on Tuesday. "It's just big to get that timely hitting and extra runs that we need to close out games."

The Blue Jays will turn to Joe Biagini on Wednesday to stop the Braves.

The 26-year-old will make his third start of the season and the third of his major league career. After 74 outings as a reliever following his selection in the Rule 5 draft by the Blue Jays in December 2015, Biagini (1-1, 2.28 ERA) appears to have made what so far has been a successful adjustment to being a starter, a role he had in the minors.

He made 16 relief appearances this season before injuries hit starters J.A. Happ (elbow) and Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) and he was required to move to the rotation. Starting had been a long-term plan for him all along.

In his first start, Biagini went four innings and threw 52 pitches and in his second start Friday, he lasted five innings and made 68 pitches in a win over Seattle. He has allowed only an unearned run in his two starts covering nine innings. In his start against the Mariners, he made good use of his changeup, which could be important for him as a starter.

Biagini has never faced the Braves.

The Braves had no problem hitting the changeup of Marco Estrada, the Toronto starter Tuesday, because was getting the pitch up and his fastball location was too poor to set up his off-speed pitches.

"The changeup is a pitch I've been working on a lot," Biagini said after his start Friday. "I was disappointed with it last year. I wanted to try to have a little bit different perspective on it, mindset on it, this season. I try to make sure that my arm speed is up on that pitch, and I think when I have that, it looks like a little bit more like a fastball."

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.04 ERA) will be aiming for a second consecutive quality start when he faces against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He earned his first win of the season Friday against the Marlins in Miami, when he allowed six hits, no walks and one run over six innings.

Foltynewicz has pitched only two-thirds of an inning against the Blue Jays in his career, Aug. 2, 2014, in his major league debut when he was with Houston. He allowed a walk and had a strikeout in that outing, an 8-2 Astros win.