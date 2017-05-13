When it comes to Joe Biagini, it’s a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul.

In Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons’ world, that means losing a key arm in his bullpen in order to strengthen a starting rotation hit hard by injuries.

Through two truncated starts as he builds up his pitch count, the 26-year-old right-hander has yet to allow a run across nine innings, bumping his usage from 52 pitches in his first start to 68 on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

How long Biagini’s stint in the rotation lasts has everything to do with the recovery and health of left-handers Francisco Liriano, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 11 with left shoulder inflammation, and J.A. Happ, on the 10-day DL since April 18 with left elbow inflammation. But the work of the bullpen will factor in, too.

Benefitting from Biagini’s move have been right-handers Danny Barnes and Ryan Tepera, who, along with the seven other arms in a crowded Jays bullpen, were working on a streak of 14 scoreless innings heading into Saturday’s date with the Mariners, a run that started with seven perfect innings following Liriano’s seven-run blowup on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Tepera, a 19th-round pick of the Jays back in 2009, was on Gibbons’ radar as a potential breakout candidate coming into spring training.

“We felt it was time for him to step up and do what he’s capable of doing,” the manager said.

Barnes, meanwhile, has a 1.35 ERA in nine appearances, and is earning the manager’s trust, as well.

“Biagini had a big role for us and could pitch multiple innings, but Barnesy is proving he can do that,” Gibbons said.

After giving up three earned runs April 27 in St. Louis, Tepera has worked 10.1 unblemished innings, allowing only three hits during that span to lower his ERA from 7.84 to 3.92.

“I think we all felt that way, and he, certainly, has done that,” said Jays pitching coach Pete Walker, agreeing with Gibbons’ breakout assessment. “He could be a late-inning reliever, there’s no doubt, with his cutter and his power to his fastball. He’s getting more and more comfortable at this level, you can see it, and he wants the ball in tough situations and that’s what you want out of your relievers.”

After appearing in 52 games over the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Tepera did everything he could to make sure that breakout happened.

“Some of the experience I’ve gained the past two years, being on the playoff roster and just getting that experience has helped a lot,” Tepera said. “Coming into spring training, I worked real hard this off-season and I told some of my friends back home, ‘Man, I really want it this year,’ and really stayed focused. Ultimately, my goal was to make the team out of spring training, and that was the first step. After that, it’s just to get on a good roll and carry it on.”

He’s done that by relying more on his 95-mph four-seam fastball, which has his strikeout rate sitting at a career-best 9.15 K/9.

“I think I’ve done a couple different things this year,” said Tepera, a Sam Houston State product. “I’ve used my fastball a lot more and thrown a lot more four-seamers up in the zone, which is something I’ve never really done or worked on. I think it’s escalated me into becoming more of a strikeout pitcher and getting more swings and misses.

“Fastball command, I never really believed in it, but it’s so true. Stay nice and easy and just locate the fastball and it opens up everything else.”

With Biagini in the rotation for the time being at least, his next turn is scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta, bullpen roles are in flux.

But that hasn’t hurt the effectiveness to this point.

In the month of May, the Jays bullpen ERA is a stingy 2.68, good for fourth in the American League behind the Indians (1.14), Yankees (2.45) and Red Sox (2.65).

They’ve also thrown the most innings in the AL (43.2) this month.

“There’s still some roles out there that aren’t exactly established, but I know my role,” Tepera said. “I can throw in the second inning and maybe throw three or four innings, or maybe it’s a one-inning stint. I think everybody’s on the same page of there’s a couple guys that have their established roles, but, for the most part, we’re down there and whether it’s the second inning or whatever, we’re ready to go.”