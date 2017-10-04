Bryan Bickell has retired as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 31-year-old was drafted in the second round (41st overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He signed a one-day contract with the team on Wednesday to retire a Blackhawk.

He was traded by the Blackhawks to the Carolina Hurricanes last summer and later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Bickell missed most of last season after the diagnosis but returned to play the final four games of the year. He scored a shootout goal in his final game.

"As any professional athlete will tell you, stepping away from the game is extremely difficult especially given my circumstances," Bickell said in a release from the Blackhawks. "I'm honored to be retiring a Chicago Blackhawk-a team that has given me and my family so many great memories. I appreciate Rocky Wirtz, John McDonough and Stan Bowman for allowing me this opportunity."

Over his career with the Blackhawks, Bickell scored 65 goals and posted 70 assists in 384 career games. He added 20 goals and 19 assists in 75 playoff games with the club. He is best remembered for his game-tying goal late in the third period of Game 6 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

"We are thankful to Bryan for his accomplishments on the ice and we look forward to hearing his voice in raising awareness for multiple sclerosis as he fights the disease," said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said.