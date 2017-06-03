Twenty-four of the 32 curlers that will compete at the Everest Curling Challenge later this summer in Fredericton, New Brunswick have been announced and there are plenty of notable names in the field.

National, world and Olympic champions such as Rachel Homan, Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs, Kevin Koe, Jennifer Jones and Chelsea Carey alongside their respected squads will all head to the East coast to compete for a $200,000 grand prize.

The final eight curlers will be determined via a fan vote on http://everestcurlingchallenge.com. Voting ends June 23rd.

Six-time Brier and four-time world champion Randy Ferbey is the founder of the Everest Curling Challenge and calls the event an "unique experience for both players and curling fans."

“North Americans are at the forefront of the growth of this sport, not only locally but on a global scale," said Ferbey in a press release." This event will showcase the sport of curling like it has never before been played. We have players from across the globe participating in this event that will truly be a unique experience for both players and curling fans across North America.”

The mixed-format competition goes from August 25-27 and will broadcast on TSN.

Confirmed Contestants

- Team Gushue (Brad Gushue, Brett Gallant, Mark Nichols, Geoff Walker)

- Team Homan (Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney, Lisa Weagle)

- Team Koe (Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing, Ben Hebert)

- Team Carey (Chelsea Carey, Amy Nixon, Jocelyn Peterman, Laine Peters)

- Team Jones (Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer, Dawn McEwen)

- Team Jacobs (Brad Jacobs, Ryan Fry, E.J. Harnden, Ryan Harnden)