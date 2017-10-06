Bills look to keep momentum against Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott says it's uncertain whether starting cornerback E.J. Gaines will play in Buffalo's game at Cincinnati on Sunday.

Gaines will be listed as questionable because of a groin injury.

In updating the status on other injured players, McDermott says he's "fairly confident" defensive end Shaq Lawson will return after missing one game with a groin injury.

As expected, starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber have been ruled out after both broke thumbs in a 23-17 win at Atlanta last weekend.

At 3-1, the Bills lead the AFC East and are off to their best start since opening the 2011 season with four wins in their first five games.

