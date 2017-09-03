Where do the Bills go from here?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Add running back Jonathan Williams to the mix of former Buffalo Bills draft picks no longer on the team.

The 2016 fifth-round selection was regarded as the most surprising Bills player cut Sunday, when Buffalo was required to make room for three players acquired on waivers. Williams had 121 yards rushing and a touchdown this preseason, and was projected to be LeSean McCoy's primary backup.

Williams' departure leaves Buffalo with just 16 players drafted by the team, including six rookies this year.

The Bills also released receiver Philly Brown and linebacker Gerald Hodges.

The moves coincided with Buffalo claiming former Detroit Lions tight end Khari Lee, linebacker Deon Lacey and rookie tackle Conor McDermott, who was drafted in the sixth round by New England. Lacey has three seasons of Canadian Football League experience, and spent this off-season with the Miami Dolphins before being cut Saturday.

