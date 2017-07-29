According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills Defensive Tackle Marcell Dareus tweaked his hamstring and could miss some camp time.

Dareus has spent six seasons with the Bills after being drafted in the first round (3rd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

In 2014, the 27-year-old had a career best 10 sacks. He's also been relatively healthy in his career, playing at least 15 games per season for five of his six seasons in the NFL.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was suspended four games in 2016 due to his second violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.