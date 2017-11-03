The Buffalo Bills were crushed 34-21 by their rival New York Jets on Thursday night, dropping their record to 5-3 and throwing some cold water on their playoff aspirations.

The Bills offensive line allowed seven sacks on quarterback Tyrod Taylor, while the team managed just 307 total yards.

After the loss, Bills guard Richie Incognito voiced his displeasure for the NFL's Thursday night games.

"They suck," Incognito told ESPN of Thursday games. "They throw a wrench in our schedule. It's absolutely ridiculous that we have to do this. As physical as this game is, as much work and preparation that goes into this, to force us to play games on four-day weeks, it's completely unfair and bulls---.

"The league makes money off it, and that's all they care about anyway."

Incognito is not the first player to speak out against Thursday games this season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward took a critical stance on Thursday games before this team's Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Eric Wood, who lines up beside Incognito at centre, refused to blame the team's play on a short week, pointing to every NFL team playing at least one Thursday game per season.

"I'm not gonna complain about it," Wood said. "Everybody's got to do it. I thought we were prepared. When the lights came on, we just didn't make enough plays."

Bills head Sean McDermott noted the Jets were also pressed with a short week and they simply were the better team on Thursday night.

"We were outplayed fundamentally. We weren't very good," McDermott said.

The Bills host the New Orleans Saints (5-2) in Week 10.