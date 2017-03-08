Tyrod Taylor is staying in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills announced they've agreed to terms on a restructured deal with Taylor, who was due to make nearly $30 million in his third year with the team.

Last year the 27-year-old threw for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions, and ran for 580 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, the sixth round pick in the 2011 Draft has 6,257 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, as well as 1,284 rushing yards.