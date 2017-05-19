Brady's agent says no concussion for QB in '16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have signed offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, the second of Buffalo's two second-round draft picks.

The 23-year-old out of Temple is listed at 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds and was selected 63rd overall. Dawkins was a three-year starter mostly at left tackle, but has experience to play various positions.

He started 40 games in college and last season helped the Owls to a 10-4 finish and win the AAC title.

The Bills will give Dawkins a chance to compete for a starting job at right tackle on a line that helped Buffalo lead the NFL in yards rushing in each of the past two seasons.

Buffalo has now signed five of its six draft selections, leaving fifth-round pick, quarterback Nathan Peterman, not yet under contract.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL