ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Safety Bacarri Rambo is getting a second chance to play in Buffalo after the Bills made a series of roster moves two days before opening training camp.

Rambo was one of three free agents signed, and returns to Buffalo after spending last season in Miami. He previously appeared in 19 games for the Bills over the 2014-15 seasons.

The Bills also signed offensive lineman Karim Barton and outside linebacker Sam Barrington. Barrington has four years of NFL experience and split last season between Kansas City and New Orleans.

The Bills released centre Patrick Lewis by placing him on the waived/non-football injury list because of a knee injury. They also cut linebacker Anthony Harrell.

