PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent Anquan Boldin in a move that adds a veteran presence to a mostly young and untested group of receivers.

The Bills announced the signing following practice at training camp on Monday, and two weeks after Boldin travelled to Buffalo to meet with team officials. Boldin is a 14-year veteran who spent last season with Detroit, where he had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

Boldin's 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards overall rank third among players since breaking into the NFL in 2003, when he was drafted in the second round by Arizona. He played seven seasons with the Cardinals and also had two three-year stints in Baltimore and San Francisco.

The 36-year-old will have an opportunity to compete for a job alongside starter Sammy Watkins. Buffalo shuffled its receivers this off-season after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency.