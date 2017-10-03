ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed three players, including receiver Philly Brown, to address their injury-depleted depth at several positions.

Brown returns to Buffalo after being among the team's final cuts last month. The Bills (3-1) are in need of help at receiver with starter Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely after he broke his right thumb in a 23-17 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

The Bills also signed safeties Shamarko Thomas and Trae Elston, who is also back in Buffalo after being on the roster for the first two games.

Thomas spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the New York Jets in June before being cut last month.

Bills backup safety Colt Anderson was placed on injured reserve after he broke his arm against Atlanta. Buffalo also released safety Robert Blanton and defensive end Eric Lee.

The Bills did not make a move at linebacker, where they also lack experienced depth with starter Ramon Humber out indefinitely after breaking his thumb last weekend.

Buffalo plays at Cincinnati (1-3) on Sunday, before entering its bye week.

