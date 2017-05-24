Cowboys being cautious with Elliott after accident

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Rod Streater and tight end Wes Saxton, while releasing tackle Cyrus Kouandjio and quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Streater is entering his sixth season after spending four with Oakland and 2016 with San Francisco. The 29-year-old had 18 catches for 191 yards last season with two touchdowns.

Saxton has only played in one game, in 2015 with the Jets. He didn't make the roster in 2016.

Kouandjio was Buffalo's second round draft pick in 2014, but struggled for playing time and dealt with injuries. He had hip surgery in January after falling at his home.

Buffalo also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman, the team's fifth-round draft pick. Peterman was the last of the team's 2017 draftees to sign a contract.



