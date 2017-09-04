SC Timeline: The last eight months in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still recovering from a concussion, raising the possibility of rookie Nathan Peterman opening the season against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott said before practice Monday that Taylor has shown signs of improvement but remains in concussion protocol.

Taylor has been out since he was injured during the second series of a 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore on Aug. 26. He missed practice last week but attended Buffalo's preseason finale against Detroit on Thursday.

Veteran third-string quarterback T.J. Yates is also in concussion protocol after he was hurt against Baltimore.

That means the Bills could turn to Peterman. The fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has jumped ahead of Yates to become the primary backup. Peterman saw the most extensive playing time this preseason, and finished 43 of 79 for 483 yards and a touchdown.

"He is ready," McDermott said. "When you look at what he's done throughout the preseason, I'm confident, and we're extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he's only going to continue to get better."

The Bills signed quarterback Joe Webb for insurance in case Taylor or Yates can't play. Webb has been in the NFL seven seasons and spent the past three with Carolina, where he also played on special teams.

The Bills are off Tuesday and returning to practice Wednesday.

McDermott wouldn't say when he must decide on his starter.

"We'll cross that road when we come to it at this point," he said. "We feel good we'll have clarity around the situation when we need it, and this team's ready."

To make roster space for Yates, Buffalo released veteran safety Colt Anderson.

