The Buffalo Bills have traded linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ragland was drafted in the second round (41st overall) in 2016 by the Bills.

He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL and Bills.com writer Chris Brown said his roster spot for this season "looked precarious at best."

Ragland was drafted to play in the Bills' 3-4 defensive scheme under Rex Ryan, but has struggled to transition to the lone middle linebacker spot in the team's 4-3 scheme this year.

A standout at the University of Alabama, Ragland posted 102 tackles during his senior year with the Crimson Tide in 2015.

In other Bills news, ESPN's Field Yates reports the team is signing quarterback Keith Wenning as both starter Tyrod Taylor and backup T.J. Yates deal with concussions.

Source: with Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates dealing with concussions, the Bills are signing QB Keith Wenning. Familiar with OC Rick Dennison. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2017

A native of Coldwater, Ohio, the 26-year-old Wenning was taken in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison served as quarterbacks coach.

Wenning has appeared on both the practice rosters of the Ravens and New York Giants, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals active roster in 2015 when Andy Dalton went down with a thumb injury.