The Chicago Blackhawks are looking like contenders again, and have vaulted up to second place, behind the Washington Capitals, in the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings.

The Blackhawks were getting results early in the season largely thanks to strong goaltending, and while the strong goaltending remains, they have become a quality possession team over the past couple of months, as rookies start to get comfortable as NHL regulars.

Nick Schmaltz, Tanner Kero, Ryan Hartman and Michal Kempny are among the first-year players that have provided the kind of depth that the Blackhawks needed behind their established core of stars. It's the guys you don't know supporting the stars that we all do know - Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, Marian Hossa, Corey Crawford etc.

Other teams moving up this week include the Calgary Flames, winners of seven straight, Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators.

The Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams heading in the wrong direction in the latest rankings update.



1. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 44-14-7

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.25 GA: 2.06 SA CF%: 52.7

PP%: 21.6 PK%: 85.0

Monday’s loss to Dallas was Braden Holtby’s first defeat since December 27, so the Capitals are still a force, though they’ve been a little more vulnerable lately, with only five wins in the past nine games.

Key Injuries: RW Andre Burakovsky (hand).

2. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 42-18-5

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.51 SA CF%: 51.4

PP%: 19.4 PK%: 76.9

12-1 in the past 13 games, the Blackhawks are back in business, and even more encouraging is that they have gone from being a middling possession team to a top-tier club (53.6% score/venue-adjusted Corsi) over the past 25 games.

Key Injuries: D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body).

3. MINNESOTA WILD 42-14-6

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.32 GA: 2.33 SA CF%: 49.2

PP%: 22.1 PK%: 84.3

It’s not as if the Wild are coming undone, but they lockdown defensive game has been slipping a bit – they have allowed 35 or more shots on goal in five of the past seven games.

Key Injuries: None.

4. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 40-16-8

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.45 GA: 2.78 SA CF%: 51.2

PP%: 22.3 PK%: 80.2

A 7-3-3 record in the past 13 games is not terrible, but not ideal either, and the Penguins do have three blueline regulars on injured reserve. To their credit, adding veterans Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit before the trade deadline should help steady the group in the meantime.

Key Injuries: RW Bryan Rust (upper body), D Olli Maatta (hand), Trevor Daley (knee), D Kris Letang (upper body).

5. SAN JOSE SHARKS 39-19-7

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 2.70 GA: 2.35 SA CF%: 52.3

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 81.2

The Sharks have won four of the past five games, emerging from a February slump that saw them lose four games in overtime and one in a shootut, so they have only suffered three regulation losses in the past 22 games.

Key Injuries: None.

6. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 41-17-6

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.18 GA: 2.45 SA CF%: 51.6

PP%: 22.7 PK%: 81.8

Coming back from a midseason slump, the Blue Jackets are 6-2-1 in the past nine games. The lineup is solid enough, but they depend heavily on G Sergei Bobrovsky to lead the way.

Key Injuries: RW Josh Anderson (lower body).

Carey Price has been in fine form lately for the Habs.

7. MONTREAL CANADIENS 37-21-8

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.74 GA: 2.47 SA CF%: 52.7

PP%: 21.0 PK%: 80.1

Back-to-back regulation wins for the Habs represent the first regulation wins since January. New coach Claude Julien appears to be getting results, and a big part of it, of course, would be the play of G Carey Price, who has a .949 save percentage in his past seven starts.

Key Injuries: RW Alexander Radulov (lower body).

8. NEW YORK RANGERS 42-22-2

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 3.15 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 47.8

PP%: 17.8 PK%: 81.8

The Blueshirts have one regulation win in the past eight games, but keep grinding out points. With injuries on the blueline, newcomer Brendan Smith is playing a significant role, averaging 22:55 per game in his first three games with the Rangers.

Key Injuries: D Kevin Klein (back), D Dan Girardi (ankle), RW Michael Grabner (hip).

9. EDMONTON OILERS 35-22-8

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.82 GA: 2.55 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 21.3 PK%: 79.7

One ongoing challenge for the Oilers is to find consistent complementary scoring for league-leading point-getter Connor McDavid. Since the All-Star break, their number two scorer is D Oscar Klefbom, who has nine points in 13 games.

Key Injuries: LW Benoit Pouliot (undisclosed).

10. BOSTON BRUINS 34-26-6

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.73 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 55.6

PP%: 20.2 PK%: 85.7

The Bruins have dropped two of three, but they are 8-3 in 11 games under head coach Bruce Cassidy, shooting a tidy 12.1% in all situations, a significant improvement on 7.4% under Claude Julien. Regression, man.

Key Injuries: None.

11. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 32-24-9

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.92 GA: 2.78 SA CF%: 51.6

PP%: 20.8 PK%: 81.2

Embark on a Calfornia road trip having lost back-to-back games (at Montreal and vs. Chicago), but the Predators have been getting good stuff from P.K. Subban, who has 14 points (1 G, 13 A) and 57.6 CF% in the past dozen games.

Key Injuries: None.

HEROES & ZEROES: @AndyMc81 and I look at the best and worst around the NHL, including P.K. Subban and Jack Eichel. https://t.co/UDbaS2jgyh pic.twitter.com/W5EEcrbmT1 — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) March 6, 2017

12. OTTAWA SENATORS 36-22-6

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.59 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 48.4

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 81.7

9-4 in the past 13 games, the Senators have, at the very least, solidified their hold on a playoff spot. With Erik Karlsson driving the attack more, that gives them at least a fighting chance to out-perform their subpar possession game.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Bobby Ryan (finger).

13. ANAHEIM DUCKS 33-22-10

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.61 GA: 2.54 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 20.6 PK%: 83.8

Four wins in the past dozen games is not a great trend and their upcoming schedule isn’t particularly forgiving, with Nashville, Chicago, Washington and two against St. Louis in the next five.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion), G John Gibson (lower body).

14. LOS ANGELES KINGS 31-28-6

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.45 GA: 2.48 SA CF%: 54.2

PP%: 17.7 PK%: 85.0

The Kings are trying to get into the playoff picture, but three regulation wins in the past 14 games isn’t exactly a bold charge up the standings. Can 39-year-old Jarome Iginla hep down the stretch? He has no points and two shots on goal in his first two games for Los Angeles.

Key Injuries: None.

Seven straight wins gives the Flames some breathing room.

15. CALGARY FLAMES 36-26-4

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.73 SA CF%: 50.5

PP%: 19.6 PK%: 80.4

Winners of seven straight, the Flames are giving themselves some breathing room in the playoff race, and finally appear to be getting the goaltending that they might have expected from Brian Elliott, who had a rough start to the season, but has a .927 save percentage in his past 13 starts.

Key Injuries: None.

16. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 28-22-14

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 3.02 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 51.4

PP%: 22.9 PK%: 83.3

One regulation win in the past nine games puts the Maple Leafs’ playoff hopes in doubt, but the next five games are against teams outside the playoffs right now, including a trip to Florida and Tampa Bay, two teams right behind Toronto in the standings.

Key Injuries: D Connor Carrick (upper body).

17. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 30-23-11

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.92 GA: 2.95 SA CF%: 47.8

PP%: 15.4 PK%: 80.1

The Islanders have climbed into the playoff picture, though they’re in the midst of nine straight games away from home – so far they are 3-2-1 with Edmonton, Vancouver and St. Louis remaining before they get back to Brooklyn.

Key Injuries: C Mikhail Grabovski (concussion), D Johnny Boychuk (foot).

18. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 30-26-9

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.69 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 51.0

PP%: 22.1 PK%: 80.0

It was getting fashionable (and not without cause) to dismiss the Lightning as one of the season’s great disappointments, but two regulation losses in the past 13 games has pushed them right into playoff contention. Their possession game is improving and Nikita Kucherov is on fire, so let’s see how it plays out.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body).

19. ST. LOUIS BLUES 32-27-5

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.73 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 50.3

PP%: 22.2 PK%: 84.0

Ended a five-game losing skid with Sunday’s win at Colorado, though that barely counts at this point and, as expected it’s going to be hard for the Blues to hold a playoff spot after dealing Kevin Shattenkirk to Washington.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee).

The Panthers need James Reimer to hold the fort with Roberto Luongo injured.

20. FLORIDA PANTHERS 29-24-11

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.44 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 50.7

PP%: 16.6 PK%: 86.1

Six games without a regulation win makes it tough to climb into a playoff spot, but the Panthers are still within two points of a berth.

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (lower body).

21. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 31-26-8

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.47 GA: 2.91 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 20.8 PK%: 81.4

It’s not much easier for the Flyers, who have two regulation wins in the past 12 games. They’re within striking distance, but need a strong finish, and it would help if G Steve Mason maintained his most recent play (.969 SV% in past three starts).

Key Injuries: LW Michael Raffl (lower body).

22. WINNIPEG JETS 30-31-6

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.96 GA: 3.10 SA CF%: 49.0

PP%: 17.6 PK%: 77.7

5-2-2 in the past nine games, the Jets are closer to a playoff spot but, having played a league-high 67 games already, the math isn’t in their favour.

Key Injuries: D Tyler Myers (lower body), G Ondrej Pavelec (lower body).

23. CAROLINA HURRICANES 26-26-10

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.47 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 51.7

PP%: 16.9 PK%: 85.6

The Hurricanes have collapsed, winning two of the past 11 games and frustration over goaltending seems to have finally gotten to head coach Bill Peters.

Key Injuries: LW Brock McGinn (upper body).

Eddie Lack: bringing down Carolina's sterling goaltending reputation. https://t.co/xPE4M9gl6W — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) March 3, 2017

24. BUFFALO SABRES 27-27-12

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.50 GA: 2.79 SA CF%: 46.7

PP%: 22.9 PK%: 76.3

One regulation win in the past seven (at home against Arizona) isn’t leaving a feel-good vibe on this Sabres team. Leave that to Jack Eichel, I suppose. He has 13 points during a 10-game point streak.

Key Injuries: C Johan Larsson (wrist), RW Kyle Okposo (upper body), D Dmitry Kulikov (upper body).

25. DALLAS STARS 27-29-10

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.82 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 49.5

PP%: 18.1 PK%: 74.0

The Stars have won five of seven, with G Kari Lehtonen stopping 83 of 86 shots in the last two; better late than never.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), LW Antoine Roussel (hand).

26. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 28-30-7

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.28 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 47.1

PP%: 14.1 PK%: 77.4

If nothing else comes out of this season for the Canucks, it does appear that they made out well at the trade deadline, landing prospects Jonathan Dahlen (from Ottawa) and Nikolay Goldobin (from San Jose). Need to take some shots to find long-term answers up front.

Key Injuries: D Erik Gudbranson (wrist), G Jacob Markstrom (lower body), RW Loui Eriksson (leg).

27. DETROIT RED WINGS 25-27-11

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.40 GA: 2.97 SA CF%: 47.6

PP%: 12.9 PK%: 81.3

With one regulation win in the past 11 games, Detroit’s fate of missing the playoffs seems to be sealed, despite the best efforts of veteran C Henrik Zetterberg, who has 51 points in 63 games.

Key Injuries: D Jonathan Ericsson (wrist), G Jimmy Howard (knee).

28. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 25-28-12

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.22 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 45.8

PP%: 17.7 PK%: 80.7

Winless in seven, the Devils have managed nine goals in the past six games, so last year’s offensive woes haven’t been miraculously cured.

Key Injuries: LW Mike Cammalleri (upper body), LW Miles Wood (lower body), D Damon Severson (upper body).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 23-35-7

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.34 GA: 3.22 SA CF%: 44.9

PP%: 14.8 PK%: 77.7

10 wins in the past 20 games is progress for the Coyotes, though they still have a ton of work to do in the offseason – their expansion protected list right now is scary. Try to find seven forwards (excluding young pros like Domi, Dvorak etc.) worth protecting.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula), C Alexander Burmistrov (upper body).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 17-44-3

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 1.92 GA: 3.33 SA CF%: 46.3

PP%: 13.1 PK%: 77.8

One regulation win in the past 14 games is about par for the course for this team, who have scored a total of two goals in the past four losses. While there has been some move to absolve Patrick Roy from blame for this mess, let’s not pretend that he didn’t have major sway over roster moves prior to last summer, and a lot of those moves have come home to roost.

Key Injuries: G Semyon Varlamov (groin), D Nikita Zadorov (ankle).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca