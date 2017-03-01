Blazers' Davis to have shoulder surgery, likely out for year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis will have arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and will likely miss the rest of the season.

The procedure, which is scheduled for next Tuesday in Los Angeles, will repair an injured labrum, the team announced.

Davis has averaged 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 46 games, including 12 starts, this season.

Davis originally injured the shoulder last season and it got worse this season, the team said.

Portland, coming off a 120-113 overtime loss on the road at Detroit on Tuesday night, returns home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.