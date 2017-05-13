ORLANDO, Fla. — Latif Blessing scored his first two MLS goals and Sporting Kansas City tied Orlando City 2-2 on Saturday night, the first time the Florida club has failed to win at its new stadium.

Orlando City won its first five games in the stadium.

Blessing, who had played only 36 minutes this season, scored in the ninth minute for Kansas City (6-2-3), cleaning up a loose ball, and tied the match at 2 in the 74th on a rebound off goalie Joe Bendik. Blessing left in the 82nd with an injury.

Orlando tied it in the 16th when Carlos Rivas curled a left-footed pass from outside the box into Cyle Larin, who punched the ball in on the fly for his seventh goal this season. Kaka gave Orlando the lead in the 26th with his third goal, scoring off a deep cross from Scott Sutter.

Orlando's Jose Aja had a goal waved off in the 76th minute after a foul was called in front of a crowded goal.

Orlando (6-4-0) has lost three straight.